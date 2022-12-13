UBS Group Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 13,314,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,787,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.33.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.