UBS Group Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 13,314,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,787,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

