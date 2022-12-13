UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,358. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
