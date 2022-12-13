Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.