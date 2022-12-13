US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.