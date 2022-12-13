US Solar Fund Plc (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

US Solar Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:USF opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.36.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

