USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.30 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.30 billion and $3.85 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00513673 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.31 or 0.05101390 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.34 or 0.30435405 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,293,085,775 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
