USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $97.82 million and $259,914.17 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,442.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00625774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00268601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00055063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

