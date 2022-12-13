Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.32. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,067 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vacasa by 100.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.