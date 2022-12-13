Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.