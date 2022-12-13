Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.
VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94.
Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.