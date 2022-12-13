Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Up 2.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.57). Approximately 16,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 43,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.48. The company has a market cap of £49.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.00.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

