Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 496.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 297,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,639,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

