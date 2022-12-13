Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,683. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

