Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.