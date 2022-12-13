Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 42,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

