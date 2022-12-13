Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $202.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

