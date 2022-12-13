VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

