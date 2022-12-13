VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
VectivBio Stock Performance
Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Institutional Trading of VectivBio
About VectivBio
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.