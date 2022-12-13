Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $35.01. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 21,106 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 21.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,127 shares of company stock valued at $22,405,588. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

