Venus BUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175049 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,798,718.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

