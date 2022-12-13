Verasity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.61 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005628 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012618 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

