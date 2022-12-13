Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $48.45 or 0.00272669 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $104.15 million and approximately $19,432.92 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

