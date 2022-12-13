Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 44,949 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Kura Oncology worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.