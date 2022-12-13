Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 104,852 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.