Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 88,453 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.83% of MYR Group worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

