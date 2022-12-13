Verition Fund Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2,566.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72,234 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

