Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5,014.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,778 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

