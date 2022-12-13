Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.18.

VET stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.94. 1,148,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,115. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

