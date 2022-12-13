Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.18.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
VET stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.94. 1,148,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,115. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
