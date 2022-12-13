Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($115.79) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPA DG traded down €1.24 ($1.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €97.38 ($102.51). The stock had a trading volume of 869,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.59. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($93.47).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

