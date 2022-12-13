Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VWE. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 5.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.77 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 2.13 and a 1 year high of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.41.

Insider Transactions at Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 76.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.60 per share, for a total transaction of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

See Also

