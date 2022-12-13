Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in November

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,500 shares, an increase of 603.3% from the November 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Featured Articles

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

