VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670868 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

