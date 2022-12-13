Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 195.7% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the November 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:IGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
