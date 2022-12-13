Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 195.7% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the November 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 242,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 104,768 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

