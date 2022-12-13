Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00018141 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.79 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00241099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.15652122 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,123,105.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

