Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.49 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.27 million and $8.49 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00018111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00240557 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

