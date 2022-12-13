VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.98 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and approximately $699,884.54 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00511214 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.17 or 0.05067302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.74 or 0.30289664 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,820,104,523,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,507,707,604,022 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.