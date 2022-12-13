W Advisors LLC Sells 14,421 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

