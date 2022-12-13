W Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 384,037 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

