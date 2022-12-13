WAX Price Hits $0.0571 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $131.53 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,897,015 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,301,543,849.8572035 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603302 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,917,140.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

