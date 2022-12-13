WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $57.93 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $57.93 or 0.00323423 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $206,099.71 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.