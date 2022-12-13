Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 57.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nucor by 61.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.60. 2,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,903. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

