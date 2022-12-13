Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dover stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,809. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

