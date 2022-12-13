Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,589. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

