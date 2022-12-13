Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 209 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,259,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 260.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.20. 3,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,340. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

