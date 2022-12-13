Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

