Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 4,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,948.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

