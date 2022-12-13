Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,847 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,703,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. 3,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

