Weaver Consulting Group Sells 472 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. 140,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

