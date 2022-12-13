Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.87. 66,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

