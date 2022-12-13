WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

