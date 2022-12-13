Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 7,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,751. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
