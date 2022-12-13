Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 7,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,751. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.