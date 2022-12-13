Wedmont Private Capital Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.05. 4,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,092. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.96.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

